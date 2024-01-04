Staff Report

Northmor picked up a non-league win against Crestline on Tuesday. The score was 79-59 in favor of the Golden Knights.

Northmor raced out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and opened up a 41-18 advantage going into the locker room at halftime. They would maintain a sizable lead the rest of the way, with the score being 62-38 after three quarters.

Grant Bentley hit five three-pointers in scoring a game-high 32 points. A.J. Bower added three three-pointers and finished with 13.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS