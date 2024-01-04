Staff Report

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team earned a Wednesday KMAC win over East Knox by a 47-26 margin.

The Indians only led 8-6 after the first quarter, but opened up a 22-10 advantage by the half. They would increase their lead to 37-14 by the end of the third quarter as they went on to pick up the decision.

Both Danielle Pohlkotte and Olivia Long tallied 11 points in the game. Faith White scored nine and Aubrey Thomas finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor struggled at Fredericktown in the middle quarters on Wednesday in suffering a 42-24 loss to the Freddies.

Fredericktown had a slim 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but were able to outscore Northmor 15-8 in the second and 12-4 in the third to extend their lead to a 37-20 margin in a game they would win by 18.

Highland Scots

Host Highland had a rough outing Wednesday against defending district champion Granville, falling by a 45-9 margin.

Granville led 19-2 after the first quarter and didn’t look back, outscoring the Scots 8-3 in the second period, 12-0 in the third and 6-4 in the fourth to earn the win.

