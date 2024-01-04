The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the appointment of Glenna Plotts to its board of trustees, and she will serve as the Morrow County representative.

Plotts retired as the superintendent of the Career Technical School District. She has expertise in education, community involvement, and teamwork. Plotts currently serves on the Mid-Ohio Education Services Governance Board and the Tri-Rivers Career Center Board of Education. By serving on the Area Agency on Aging Corporate Board, she looks forward to giving back to the community and hopes to make a difference in the lives of aging adults.

Advocates needed for nursing and assisted living home residents

The Long-Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman (Advocate) Program, sponsored by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, addresses concerns relating to the quality of LTC services for residents in nursing homes and assisted living homes to ensure services are being provided appropriately. The Region 5 LTC Ombudsman Program serves nine counties in north central Ohio, including Crawford County.

Volunteers can make a difference by being a voice for residents by providing information about resident rights to residents and loved ones. Volunteers also empower residents and loved ones to advocate for themselves by providing direction for resolution. Just a couple of hours a month can change lives. Training includes 16 hours of classroom training, related assignments, and time in the facility with a staff ombudsman. Once initial training is completed, volunteers choose when they visit their local assigned facility — morning, afternoon, evenings, and/or weekends.

If you would like to give your time and compassion as an ombudsman volunteer, please contact Melissa Wilson at 567-247-6440 or by email at [email protected].

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.