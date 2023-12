Staff Report

Northmor earned a Saturday non-league boys’ basketball win over visiting Mansfield Christian by a 63-53 score.

The Golden Knights held a slim 14-12 lead after eight minutes of action, but outscored their guests 18-13 in the second quarter and 13-6 in the third to open up a 45-31 lead going into the fourth in a game they would win by 10.

