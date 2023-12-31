Staff Report

The Northmor girls’ basketball team competed in the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase hosted by Mansfield Christian High School on Friday.

The Lady Golden Knights took on Plymouth in their contest and were able to pick up their third win of the season by a 46-34 margin over the Big Red.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell at Loudonville on Saturday by a 66-35 margin in a non-league girls’ basketball game.

The Lady Pirates were outscored 24-13 in the first quarter and Loudonville would be able to hold an advantage throughout the game. The score was 41-21 at the half. While Cardington closed to within a 45-33 score in the third quarter, Loudonville took a 21-5 advantage in the fourth to finish on top.

Jill Bertke recorded 14 points to lead Cardington in the game.

