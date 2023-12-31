Staff Report

Highland finished fourth in the 37-team Marion Harding Classic wrestling invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Scots finished with 156.5 points and were able to boast one champion in the meet. At 126 pounds, Casey Clark picked up wins in all of his bouts as the sixth seed. In the championship round, he outlasted top-seeded Joshua Cornell of Port Clinton to win a 10-9 decision.

Cael Gilmore was second at 144 pounds for the Scots, while Konner Blaney took third place at 113 pounds. Brendan Lester (120) and Remington Baker (165) both finished in fourth place. Also, Liam DeLaney claimed fifth at 150 and Brady Byler was eighth at 106.

Justin Berthold picked up three wins at 157 pounds, while Ethan Taylor added two at 215. Both Hunter Taylor (190) and Clai Mitchell (285) won one match.

Mount Gilead (31st, 21 points), Northmor (32nd, 20 points) and Cardington (33rd, 19 points) also had wrestlers compete at Harding.

Hunter Meimer won a pair of matches for the Indians at 215 pounds, while Rocco Castricone (106), Tyler Hard (113), Gabe Simpson (165) and Nate Meier (190) all won one match.

For Northmor, Rodney Acord claimed seventh place at 215 pounds. Both Carter Thomas (106) and James Eichler (175) added wins.

The Pirates were led by Dylan Compton’s fifth-place finish at 113 pounds. David Ireland won once at 120 pounds, as did Carter Sherman at 175.

