The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team fell against Utica on Friday by a 70-42 margin.

Utica jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and extended that margin to a 30-15 count at the half. The score was 55-33 after three in the contest.

Rowan Fitzpatrick paced the Indians with 12 points. Mitchell Sayers contributed eight.

