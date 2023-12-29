Staff Report

The Cardington girls fought back in the second half to upend visiting River Valley by a 40-36 count on Thursday.

The Vikings jumped out to a 16-8 lead after eight minutes of action and held a 25-13 lead going into the half. However, Cardington took an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to jump in front by a 31-30 score. They would then outscore their opponents 9-6 in the fourth to hold on to their lead and earn the win.

Kinstin Henthorn hit four three-pointers in scoring a team-high 12 points. Jill Bertke added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Host Pleasant pulled away from Mount Gilead in the second half to take a 58-32 decision from the Indians on Thursday.

The first half was closely-contested, with the Spartans leading 6-4 after the first quarter and 20-17 at the half. Mount Gilead would be outscored 22-4 in the third quarter, though, and could not overcome that in the contest.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at home to Loudonville on Thursday by a 70-34 margin in non-conference basketball.

Loudonville held an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, but outscored the Golden Knights 30-9 in the second to lead 41-14 at the break. The score would be 59-21 through three periods as Loudonville picked up the win.

