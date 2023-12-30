Staff Report

Northmor wrestler Cowin Becker earned a championship at the prestigious Medina Invitational Tournament, which took place over Thursday and Friday.

Competing at 138 pounds, Becker won all six of his matches to improve to 15-0 on the season. He finished with two pins, two technical falls and two decisions, including a 3-0 victory against Aiden Hays of Solon in the championship bout.

Northmor brought five wrestlers to Medina. At 157 pounds, Carson Campbell also placed, taking eighth in that weight class. After receiving a first-round bye, he won two matches before falling in the quarterfinals. He would win his first consolation bout, but then lost by pin and medical forfeit to wind up in eighth.

Also, both Brady Carr (113) and Ashton Clark (190) won two matches in the tournament, while Ethan Amens (120) earned one win.

As a team, the Golden Knights finished 27th with 61 points.

