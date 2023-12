The Highland bowling teams split a contest with Centerburg on Friday, with the girls’ squad claiming a 1277-1267 win over the Trojans.

Shelby Michels had the overall high game with a 180. Teammate Elyssa Reigles mustered the overall top series of 327 for the Scots.

In the boys’ match, Highland was defeated by a 1736-1524 margin.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS