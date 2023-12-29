Staff Report

Pleasant pulled away from Cardington to claim a 60-46 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardington held a 16-15 lead after the first quarter; however, the visiting Spartans responded to take a 27-24 advantage into the break. Pleasant then took a 14-11 advantage in the third quarter and outscored the Pirates 19-11 in the fourth to wind up in front.

Warren Garrison led the Pirates with 10 points. Karin Briggs added nine.

Highland Scots

A fast start by visiting River Valley paced them past the Highland boys on Thursday by a 74-46 score.

The Vikings jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and pushed their advantage to a 42-14 margin going into the half. While the Scots played their opponents evenly in the second quarter, taking a 19-18 edge in the third quarter and being outscored 14-12 in the fourth, they would not able to battle back from that deficit.

Aron West scored 14 points to lead Highland. Cooper Young finished with eight.

