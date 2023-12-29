Rita Barton received special recognition at the December Chester Arbor meeting for serving as President of the Arbor since 2018.

During those years, their membership has increased and they completed 20 IMPACT activities. Since their active members are from both Morrow and Marion counties, the youth and adults in these counties were the beneficiaries of these projects. She was presented a certificate prepared from their home office in Michigan and a photo blanket showing some of the Gleaner activities for the past several years. The time and effort given to her dedication to Chester Arbor will be fondly remembered.