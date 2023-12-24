Northmor topped East Knox in a Friday boys’ basketball game by a 55-46 count.

Northmor jumped out to a fast start, taking a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, but watched their opponents surge in front 30-28 at the half. Northmor would regain the lead at 44-42 by the end of the third quarter, though, and would then take an 11-4 advantage in the fourth to pick up the league win.

Grant Bentley’s 16 points paced Northmor in the win.

The Golden Knights would fall at Clear Fork on Saturday by a 66-41 margin.

Clear Fork led 15-8 after the first quarter, but Northmor got within a 24-22 count at the half. However, by the end of the third quarter, they trailed 51-29 and the Colts would go on to pick up the win.

A.J. Bower hit five three-pointers in finishing with 17 points.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington suffered its first loss in boys’ basketball on Tuesday when they hosted Colonel Crawford and suffered a 61-57 setback.

The game was closely-contested throughout the first half with the Pirates holding a 12-11 lead after the first quarter and the score being tied at 25 at the half. Cardington would surge in front by a 47-36 score in the third quarter, but Colonel Crawford took a 25-10 advantage in the fourth to earn the win.

Journey Williamson scored 13 points to lead the Pirates. Both Merek McClure and A.J. Brehm added 10, while A.J. Hall finished with nine.

Cardington bounced back on Friday to take a 63-43 win at Danville. The win improved the team to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in KMAC play.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged at Galion on Thursday by a 69-58 score in overtime.

In a back-and-forth game, the teams were tied at 17 after the first quarter. Gallon took a 28-27 lead at the half and was in front 45-43 going into the fourth quarter. The Scots took a 9-7 advantage over those eight minutes to send the game to an extra period, but were outscored 17-6 down the stretch to suffer the loss.

Cooper Young came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points. Both Aron West and Toby Rogers picked up 11 points, while Ranger Steck finished with 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead suffered a 59-37 loss to Centerburg on Friday.

The Indians trailed 16-9 after the opening period and the Trojans were able to open up a 33-18 lead at the half. The score was 47-29 after the third quarter, as MG fell in the KMAC contest.

Jake Wilt paced the Indian offense with a 17-point effort.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS