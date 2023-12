Mount Gilead placed 14th in the 22-team Bishop Watterson Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians tallied 47 points in the meet. They were paced by a second-place finish by Tyler Harr at 113 pounds. Rocco Castricone took third at 106 to also reach the podium.

