Over 200 Bingo players filled the Cardington American Legion on Thursday, Dec. 7, for the Friends of Cardington’s annual Toy Bingo event. With the help of the American Legion and its Ladies Auxiliary, all aspects of the night were a success with members of the American Legion coordinating the Bingo operations, while the Ladies Auxiliary served food out of the kitchen.

The Friends of Cardington solicited volunteers to man the registration tables and raffle booths throughout the evening. A Chinese raffle was conducted for certain toys, and a separate raffle opportunity was offered for a pair of sunglasses, a purse, and a Christmas tree and wreath that were both filled with lottery tickets. Tickets received by each guest at the door were used for drawings where winners received door prizes.

Prizes were won for each Bingo game where a total of 12 games were played. Each prize was a toy that was donated to Friends of Cardington for the event. Organizers gave a special thanks to the countless volunteers who assisted in helping put on the event, the American Legion, and the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.