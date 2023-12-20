The Morrow County Republican Women’s Club met Dec. 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead to enjoy a Christmas dinner party and hear from guest speaker state Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky).

The club elected officers for 2024, including President Tammy Lilly, Vice President Tiffany Drago, Treasurer Cathie Robinson and Secretary Charlotte Chipps.

Republican Women’s Club member Karen Cavendish said the club is proud to have two of its members on the 2024 primary ballot this spring. They are Sheri Clever for clerk of courts and Cathie Robinson for county recorder.

Cavendish said McClain spoke of lifting up the importance of fatherhood in communities and continuing the work of preserving conservative values.

McClain also spoke about House Bill 11, which he sponsored along with state Rep. Marilyn John. The bill is known as the Backpack Scholarship Bill. If passed, it will establish accounts for each participating student, so money follows kids to allow parents and families to choose the schools and the educational environment which best suits the child.

McClain represents Ohio House District 87, which consists of Morrow, Crawford, Wyandot and parts of Marion and Seneca counties. He is chairman of the Ohio House of Representatives Transportation Committee and is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House.

McClain received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bluffton University and his MBA from the University of Findlay. He has over 10 years of business experience having worked in finance, customer service and operations. He and his wife, Sarah, reside in Upper Sandusky with their five children.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.