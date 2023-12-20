Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver called the business of the Dec. 4 council meeting “pretty standard year-end” business.

Council approved the contract for village solicitors Matthew Griffith and Todd Brininger. Village Treasurer Cathy Davis was also pleased to have the budget approved for 2024. Funds for a track/hoe were included in the budget as well as money for hiring an additional service department worker.

It was reported that work on the fiber optic cable project has been completed by Omni Fiber.

Carver reported the annual Mayor’s Food Drive raised $595 in addition to several bags of groceries for the Morrow County Food Pantry and Christmas meals. She thanked all who contributed in any way to the food drive.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.