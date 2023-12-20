The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.’s annual meeting was held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 230 guests comprised of service providers, corporate board members, foundation board members, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance.

Platinum sponsors included Mechanics Bank and ES Consulting. The proceeds from the annual meeting will provide scholarships to students in pursuit of a field of study, certification program, or degree benefiting the field of aging.

Chief Executive Officer Duana Patton and Board of Trustees President Jason Painley presided over the meeting which highlighted accomplishments of the Area Agency on Aging for 2023.

The Area Agency on Aging also presented the following 2023 annual awards:

• Project Collaboration Award presented to Friendly House.

• Community Partnership Award presented to Central Ohio Youth for Christ.

• Advocate of the Year Award presented to Beth Kowalczyk.

• Award of Excellence presented to John and Mary Peterson.

• Elected Official of the Year presented to Sen. Mark Romanchuk.

• Inducted into the Area Agency on Aging Hall of Fame were Pat and Jana Mulherin.

For additional information concerning Area Agency on Aging services or programs, call 419-524-4144 or 800-560-5799.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.