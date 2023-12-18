Staff Report

The Highland girls’ basketball team earned a Thursday win over visiting Galion by a 49-22 margin.

The home team jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They were in front by a 27-13 count at the half and a 43-19 score after three periods.

Addie Mullins’ 15 points led the team, while Aubree Ballamy added nine and MaKaylee Merckling finished with eight.

Highland was topped 51-29 by River Valley on Saturday.

The team trailed 13-5 after the opening period and the Vikings would lead 21-11 at the half and 37-19 by the end of the third period in winning the MOAC contest.

The Scots were led by Merckling’s 10 points.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Saturday, Mount Gilead couldn’t overcome a slow start in falling 40-29 at Colonel Crawford.

The Indians trailed 10-4 after eight minutes of play and their opponents would increase that advantage to a 17-10 score at the half and a 30-19 contest after three quarters.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS