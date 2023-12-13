Cardington’s outgoing Mayor Susan Peyton is ready for the next chapter of her life in January. The new world of retirement.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Peyton. “I know I’m going to have to find some things that will keep me occupied to some degree, but I am going to enjoy not being quite so busy for sure.

“I don’t want any responsibilities, and I may get bored really quick, so we’ll see,” she said with a laugh. “But I’ll still be around and involved. I’m very involved with our church, and I’ve already told my husband that we are going to have to get up and take walks and find a routine. I’m not someone who can sit still.”

When Peyton stepped into her role as the mayor of Cardington 12 years ago, she wanted to make a difference.

“I came downtown for the Cardington Memorial Day Parade and there were weeds growing out of the curb and I just made my mind up that I wanted to clean up Cardington. I wanted to make it look better,” said Peyton. “The things that we have done in my time as mayor have exceeded my expectations, and if I could brag about anything, it would be about my staff. I can’t say enough about the people that I have surrounding me on a daily basis.”

Peyton is proud of the things she has been able to do while in office. New sidewalks throughout the village to ensure safety for those walking to school or work, sewer line projects, multiple paving projects, as well as upgrades to the village systems and improvements at the Cardington Wastewater Treatment Facility. And that is the short list of her accomplishments.

Peyton is a third generation Cardington resident. She and her husband, Gus, have lived in the same house in the village for 53 years. Peyton credits the support of her husband with getting her through her 12 years as mayor.

“There were many times in the beginning where I went home discouraged and told him I just didn’t feel like I could do it,” she said. “Gus would always tell me, ‘Nah, you’ve got this,’ and help keep me going when it was rough at times.”

The support of her husband, her staff, the Cardington community, as well as her children, is what has gotten her through these years. It has been an experience she wouldn’t change for anything.

“I will still be here. I’ll still be around, riding my golf cart and happy to see everyone when I can,” said Peyton. “We love it here. This is home.”

Contact Erin Miller at [email protected].