The Highland boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the year when the Scots hosted Mount Gilead on Tuesday.

The home team rode a strong second quarter to the 48-38 decision. They only led 7-6 after eight minutes of play, but took a 14-5 advantage in the second to lead by 10 at the break. Mount Gilead cut their deficit to a 31-25 score by the end of the third quarter, but the Scots held a 17-13 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

Toby Rogers picked up 18 points to pace the Highland effort. For Mount Gilead, Mitchell Sayers finished with 15 points.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington dominated the second half of their Tuesday non-league boys’ basketball contest against Bucyrus in earning an 80-47 win.

The Pirates raced out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, but their opponents kept things close, going into the half with the score 31-21 in favor of Cardington. However, the Pirates would take a 19-11 edge in the third quarter before outscoring Bucyrus 30-15 in the fourth.

Warren Garrison scored 22 points to lead Cardington. A.J. Brehm added 18, while A.J. Hall had 12 and Journey Williamson finished with 11.

Northmor Golden Knights

Pleasant was able to ride a strong start to a 79-49 win at Northmor on Tuesday.

The Spartans scored 25 in the first quarter to take a nine-point lead and would increase their advantage to a 45-29 margin at the half. The score would then be 68-43 following the third period.

Grant Bentley hit the 1000-point mark for the Golden Knights in the game. He scored 16 points. Both Hunter Fulk and Drew Hammond contributed eight.

