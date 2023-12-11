Staff Report

Mount Gilead picked up another league win on Saturday when they hosted Northmor and came away with a 50-40 victory.

The Indians led 11-6 after the first quarter, but Northmor cut their deficit to a 21-19 margin by halftime. It was 32-28 at the end of the third quarter, but MG was able to pull away in the fourth to earn the win.

Ava Baker finished with 14 points to lead Mount Gilead. Danielle Pohlkotte hit three three-pointers in scoring 13 and Faith White added 10. For Northmor, Shelby Cooper scored a team-high 11.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball team was topped by visiting Shelby on Friday by a 56-21 score.

The score was 14-7 after the first quarter and 26-14 at the half, but the Whippets held a 30-7 edge over the final 16 minutes to pull away.

Bryleigh Young scored 11 points to lead the Scots. She connected on three three-pointers on the night.

