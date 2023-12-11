Staff Report

The Highland wrestling team claimed the team title at Saturday’s Tom Ellis Classic, hosted by Madison Comprehensive High School.

The Scots finished with 329.5 points in the 10-team meet. They were paced by six individual champions. Brady Byler won the 106-pound weight class, while Brendan Lester took first at 120 pounds. Cael Gilmore won at 150, Liam DeLaney claimed first at 157, Remington Baker was the 165-pound champion and Hunter Taylor claimed the 190-pound title.

Konner Blaney (113), Kasey Clark (132) and Ethan Taylor (285) all took second place, while Bryden Bisbee finished fourth at 106. Also, Damian Rollison was sixth at 138 pounds and Clai Mitchell was sixth at 285.

Cardington took eighth place with 107 points.

Dylan Compton finished fourth at 113 pounds, as did Bryce Hartley at 138, Christopher Kinsey at 165, Carter Sherman at 175 and Dillon Darst at 190.

