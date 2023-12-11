Staff Report

Cardington handled Elgin by a 71-31 score on Saturday to move to 2-0.

The Pirates got out to a fast start, taking a 26-7 lead after eight minutes of play. The score was 44-21 at the half and 58-27 through three periods of play, as Cardington led big throughout the game.

Brayden Lackey finished with a game-high 22 points for Cardington. A.J. Brehm finished with 14 and Journey Williamson added 12.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor boys got back on the winning track Friday night when they played Temple Christian and claimed a 66-22 decision.

The Golden Knights put up 26 points in the opening quarter in taking a 17-point lead. The score would be 44-13 at the half and 57-19 after three periods, as Northmor would pull away for the decisive victory.

Grant Bentley led Northmor with 14 points, while Hunter Fulk contributed 13. Also, Cole Cuffman connected on three three-point tries for nine.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys were hurt by a rough second quarter in falling to visiting Marion Harding by a 63-43 count on Saturday.

The Scots only trailed 10-7 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 16-5 in the second quarter to find themselves in a 26-12 deficit at the half. Harding would take slim 21-18 and 16-13 advantages over the final two quarters to finish on top.

Toby Rogers scored 15 points to lead Highland. Kadyn Reichenbach finished with 10.

