The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) was proud to host the Fall Academic Challenge Tournament in person on Nov. 16-17 following the fall league, which was held virtually on Oct. 23, Nov. 6, and Nov. 13. This year, MOESC divided districts between two days for the tournament to accommodate more students.

Each winner for the varsity bracket of the three different competitions earned a bid to the Ohio Academic Competition run by the state.

Tournament day one results

Varsity bracket A teams: Highland, Ashland A, Madison, Loudonville and Mt. Gilead.

Varsity bracket B teams: Tiffin, Colonel Crawford, Mansfield City, Ashland B and Crestview.

For varsity, the top team for each bracket — Madison for Bracket A and Tiffin for Bracket B — faced off in the final. Madison took the championship with a score of 46 to Tiffin’s 42. Madison was coached by Mr. Dillon and was composed of Jacob Ford, Aiden Mooneyham, Tyler Batcheller, Justin Gibson, and Sam Myers.

The members of Tiffin’s team were Casey Vasko, Ashley Edmond, Parker Stroub, Sami LeGrant, Alex Bupp, Ethan Schmidt, Kenton Fell, and Christian Keefe.

JV Bracket A teams: Colonel Crawford A, Highland A, Madison, Mansfield City, and Loudonville.

JV Bracket B teams: Colonel Crawford B, Highland B, Tiffin, Ashland, and Crestview.

The top teams for each JV bracket — Madison for Bracket A and Tiffin for Bracket B — faced off in the final. Madison once again took the championship with a score of 32 to Tiffin’s 22. The JV Madison team was also coached by Mr. Dillon and was composed of Santana Hoffman, Hannah Markley, Katelinn Ransom, Hannah Fultz, Kaylee Stone, Chris Lucas, Cameron Porter, Bradlee Kotterman, Bryce Tudor, and Jerryd Hartman.

Tiffin’s JV team was made up of Eve Knisely, Amelia Miller, Carlea Adams, Alisea Reinhart, Angela Liu, Aiden John, Curtis Steele, and Ash Razzouk.

Tournament day two results

Varsity Bracket A teams: Lexington, Mansfield Christian A, Clear Fork Valley, Mapleton, and Northmor.

Varsity Bracket B teams: Mansfield Christian B, Mt. Vernon, Hillsdale, Ontario, and St. Peter’s.

The top team for each bracket — Manfield Christian A for Bracket A and Mt. Vernon for Bracket B — faced off in the final. Mansfield Christian A took the championship with a score of 51 to Mt. Vernon’s 44. Mansfield Christian A was coached by Shari Shephard, and the team members were Brooklynn Petersen, Aidan Karger, Noah Kapustar, and Landon Mattix.

Mt. Vernon was coached by Rob Fetters, and the team was composed of Wyatt Zeiner, Matthew MacDonald, Tucker Tooley, and Jason Thomas.

JV only had one bracket: Lexington, Mapleton, St. Peter’s, Mansfield Christian A, Mt. Vernon, Northmor, Ontario, and Mansfield Christian B.

Mansfield Christian A took the championship, and Mt. Vernon was the runner-up. Mansfield Christian was composed of Jeiel Phillips, Caleb Ricker, Gavin Webb, Noel Cline, Sarah Williams, and Grady Heichel. Mt. Vernon was composed of Nathan Hofferberth, Corbin Burky, Gavin Zeiner, and Evan Buillory.

League results

The varsity Academic Challenge League was split into two brackets.

Varsity Division A teams: Lexington, Madison, Mansfield, Mansfield Christian B, Galion, Ontario, Northmor, and St. Peter’s.

Varsity Division B teams: Mansfield Christian A, Ashland, Crestview, Loudonville, Mt. Gilead, Plymouth-Shiloh, Clear Fork, and Hillsdale.

Lexington won Division A while Mansfield Christian A won Division B. Lexington was coached by Ms. Giefer, and members of the team were Wes H., Grant M., Jacob H., and Alex T. Mansfield Christian A was composed of coach Shephard and team members Brooklynn Petersen, Aidan Karger, Noah Kapustar and Landon Mattix.

The junior varsity Academic Challenge League only competed in one bracket.

The teams were Madison B, Lexington A, Ashland A, Mansfield Christian B, Mansfield, Lexington B, Mansfield Christian A, Ashland B, Ontario, Madison A, Crestview, Loudonville, Northmor, and Plymouth-Shiloh.

Madison B took first place, and Lexington A took second place. Madison B’s team was composed of Bradley Kotterman, Bryce Tudor, Cameron Porter, Katelynn Ransom, and Chris Lucas. Lexington’s team included Natalie L., Ben W., Ari C., and Gianna B.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.