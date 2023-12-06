Santa about their Christmas wishes.

Kelty announced the following float winners: Spectacular Lights: Loyer Paving Services; Best Parade Theme: Morrow County Hospital; Tin Soldier Award: Highland Marching Band; Best Use of Costumes or Props: Tidy Tim’s; Best Decorated Vehicle or Golf Cart: Mount Gilead EV School District Transportation; Most Creative Production: Pillar Credit Union; Best Religious Theme: Journey to Bethlehem; and Best Community Spirit: Mount Gilead Marching Band.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.