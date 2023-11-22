The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education accepted the resignation of Treasurer Brenda Miller during its regular meeting on Nov. 13.

In her resignation letter, Miller states she has accepted an offer to become the executive director of finance/CFO for the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, and her final day with the district will be Dec. 31.

“I want the community to know that this is a deeply personal decision that is based on what is best for the future of my family,” Miller said. “The Cardington-Lincoln Local District board members, teachers, staff, and community have been more than supportive and welcoming to me, which makes this decision very bittersweet.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunities I have been given during my tenure as the school treasurer. It has been a pleasure to contribute to the financial well-being of our school and support the various initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience of our students.”

Miller added even though her official start date at MOESC is Jan. 1, 2024, she is available to work with the new Cardington-Lincoln treasurer on a part-time basis to help with the transition through March 31, 2024.

Also during the Nov. 13 meeting, the board accepted two donations from the community. The Cardington-Lincoln FFA donated $5,000 for the cost of FFA camp, and Coats 4 Children donated winter coats to students of the district worth an estimated value of $1,000.

“Obviously, we are so appreciative of our community and our school business partnerships,” said Superintendent Steve Mazzi. “We want to thank them for all they do.”

The monthly financial report and five-year forecast for the district was presented by Miller. Given the basic trends for current home values and anticipated tax collection rate, supply spending for the district, salary costs, insurance costs, and other expenditures, the current financial track for the district shows a forecasted deficit by fiscal year 2028.

“It’s important to remember that I tried to do this conservative, and I based numbers on what funding the state is projected to be giving us, which is never a known amount until it happens,” said Miller.

Building principal reports were full of good news at each level. The elementary school had recent visits from the historical society, upcoming bazaar plans and hayrides. Cardington-Lincoln High School is working on upcoming plans for a student of the month to be started in the near future, and Principal Ron Williams said he also enjoyed the recent school play “Dracula.”

At the middle school, a successful Book Fair resulted in $800 in books for the middle school library. The middle school band will also be having its own concert for the first time ever on Dec. 12.

In the superintendent’s report, Mazzi spoke briefly once again about the upcoming 2024 eclipse and the plans for the district to dismiss classes for students on that day. The eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024.

“We had talked about having the day be an In-service Day or Professional Development Day for our staff instead,” said Mazzi. “You will be seeing an agenda item for this soon to change the calendar to non-student day for this. I think our goal should always be to not jeopardize the health and welfare of our students and staff.”

Prior to going into executive session, the board accepted the resignations due to retirement of longtime educators Christina Robinson, Donna Kill and Cyndi Huvler.