The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education.

A High Performing Educational Service Center (ESC) has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. MOESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark with a total savings of 30.42% in 2023.

“Ohio’s educational service centers provide exceptional cost savings to their school districts in addition to all of the other services and support they offer,” said Craig Burford, executive director of the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA). “Over the past seven years, Ohio ESCs have averaged 36% savings to districts per year, for a total of nearly $587.6 million in savings statewide for primary services since 2016.”

The Ohio Department of Education evaluated each application based on the total percentage of cost savings the ESC generated for its client districts calculated based on the price charged to the client by the ESC for a primary service.

MOESC provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Ohio’s educational service centers provide schools and school districts with professional development, technology, support, planning, and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. The OESCA supports, educates, and advocates for Ohio’s ESCs.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.