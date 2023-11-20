The Cardington Crossfire 8U girls’ softball team had a successful fall season this year. They claimed the championship in the River Valley Fall Ball league tournament. The team completed their season undefeated adn also won every game in the single elimination tournament to come home with the trophy. Pictured are, front row (l-r): Kate Richards, Taylor Eastep, Jovi Goughenour, Aspen Stentz, Kylie Nash, Chloe Biggs, Brooklyn Eastep, Hadlee Fetter, Addi Rogers, Ali Townsend and Hayley Naylor. Back row: coaches Lauren Nash, Ryan Richards, Greg Rogers and Josh Fetter. Not pictured are Brooklyn Cain and McKenna Vaughn.