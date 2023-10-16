Owen Hershner finished third in the KMAC cross country meet to help his Mount Gilead squad win the team title. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Natalie Hunter runs for Northmor in Saturday’s KMAC cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Aidan Reitmire led the Cardington boys’ cross country team on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team claimed the KMAC championship at Kokosing Dam on Saturday.

The Indians finished with 29 points to top second-place Fredericktown’s score of 51. Centerburg (80), Northmor (85), East Knox (122) and Cardington (160) followed with Danville not having a full team.

Pacing Mount Gilead was race winner Will Baker, who finished in 15:16.66. Parker Bartlett was second in 15:54.94 and Owen Hershner took third in 16:06.1. Tommy Emberg took ninth with a time of 16:51.44, while Nolan Hershner ran 14th in 17:07.03. Nathan Smith was 19th in 17:26.77 and Collin Gabriel finished 24th in 17:42.55.

Also, Josh Burnaugh was 25th, Rowan Shaw was 29th, Ethan Turner was 33rd, Ryan Swalley was 34th, Joshua Davis was 35th, Wyatt Mowry was 44th, Luke Fraizer was 46th, Kasen Wallace was 48th, Chace Staats was 50th, Quade Harris was 52nd, Landon Spoon was 55th, Gavin Spoon was 59th, Elias Bulkowski was 67th, Trinton McCarty was 76th and Carson Mowery was 81st.

Northmor was led by Ryan Lehman, who took fourth in 16:14.08. David Blunk claimed fifth in 16:17.84 and Thomas Keen was 22nd in 17:41.18. Bryce Cooper placed 27th in 17:52.13, while Vinton Naylor placed 31st in 17:57.36, Owen Yunker took 36th in 18:24.95 and Levi Hunter ran 38th in 18:26.74.

Also, Elliot Wall was 40th, Griffin Healea was 41st, Anthony Scheibe was 54th and Carter Thomas was 58th.

For Cardington, Aidan Reitmire finished eighth in 16:45.49. Riley Patterson finished 56th in 19:34.87 and Brayden Rammelsberg took 57th in 19:34.91, while Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed 65th in 20:13.23 and Luke Visconti ran 74th in 21:46.19. Also, Danny Townsend was 77th in 22:27.72 and Thor Kovacs took 80th in 24:11.78.

The girls’ race was won by Fredericktown with 43 points, as they edged Northmor’s team total of 47. Following were Mount Gilead (68), East Knox (78) and Danville (150). Centerburg and Cardington competed, but didn’t have full teams.

Northmor’s Kate Lehman took second place in the race in 19:21.34. Natalie Hunter ran sixth in 20:27.34, while Ryann Brinkman finished ninth in 20:38.12. Haylee Walker took 17th in 21:37.84, while Macie Witherall placed 29th in 22:20.31 and Elizabeth Ruhl took 31st in 22:34.81. Maizy Brinkman finished 32nd in 22:55.96.

Also, Shelby Cooper was 36th, Katie Statler was 39th, Sarah Ambroise was 44th, Hannah Kanagy was 45th and Harley Barler was 48th.

Mount Gilead was paced by Kimberly Staley, who was third in 19:47.8. Ava Baker ran 14th in 21:24.97 and Danielle Pohlkotte finished 19th in 21:42.62, while Haley Pfeifer was 26th in 22:07.34 and Sophie Mosher took 27th in 22:08.7. Adriana Hershner placed 33rd in 22:58.27 and Natalie Jagger claimed 34th in 23:00.85.

Also, Baylee Snyder was 49th, Gabrielle Mowry was 52nd, Addison Rogers was 56th, Brooke Jagger was 58th and Lexi Fox was 61st.

For Cardington, Magi Hallabrin took fifth place in 20:21.16 and Gracie Meade placed 20th in 21:46.56.

MOAC Championships

The Highland boys’ cross country team finished in fifth place out of eight squads with a total of 100 points. Shelby won the meet.

Leading the Scots was Matthew Miller, who placed eighth in 16:48.32. Cael Gilmore ran 15th in 17:26.74, while Brendan Lester took 16th in 17:32.27. Ethan Harmon claimed 29th in 18:30.48 and Daniel Grandstaff took 33rd in 18:57.77. Henry Spence placed 35th in 19:00.76, while Maddox Weiss took 39th in 19:17.35.

Also, Brody Bonecutter was 41st, Jett Black was 42nd and Konner Blaney was 44th.

In the girls’ race, Highland came in sixth place out of seven teams with 139 points. Shelby also won here to make it a sweep of the high school races for the Whippets.

Kindylle Mallow took 17th place in 21:41.66 to lead the Lady Scots. Riley Matthews placed 20th in 21:50.34, while Morgan Snider was 27th in 22:36.97 and Abbie Pruett ran 38th in 23:47.91. Audrey Weaver placed 49th in 26:03.86, Allison Minkos took 52nd in 27:07.44 and Lizzie Beck claimed 58th in 28:04.89.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS