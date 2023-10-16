A dominating performance in the first half led Northmor (7-2, 5-1 in KMAC play) past Centerburg by a 48-7 margin on Friday.

The host Golden Knights scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters in claiming the win. In the opening period, A.J. Bower threw for a trio of scores. Bo Landin caught touchdowns of 15 and nine yards, while Jax Wenger hauled in a 46-yard touchdown.

In the second period. Paul Cramer scored from one yard out. Bower then connected with Cowin Becker for a 30-yard touchdown and Landin for an 20-yard score.

The team also got a 22-yard touchdown run from Carson Campbell in the third period.

Bower hit on 11-of-13 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Wenger had three catches for 117 yards, Landin added three for 44 and Becker recorded three for 46. Campbell added 46 yards on the ground.

Highland Scots

The Highland football team got back on a winning track on Friday, topping host Clear Fork by a 21-11 margin.

In improving to 5-4, 2-4 in the MOAC, the Scots picked up a couple first-quarter touchdowns, including a three-yard rushing score from Kolton Stover.

Leading 14-3 entering the fourth quarter, Dane Nauman put things out of reach with a 95-yard run for points. While the Colts were able to get a touchdown and two point conversion later in the quarter, the Scots were able to earn the league win.

Nauman ran for 155 yards in the contest, while Stover added 62. Stover also hit on 4-of-12 passes for 26 yards, with Zach Church recording a pair of catches for 21 of that total.

Mount Gilead Indians

A high-powered Danville offense pulled away from Mount Gilead in the second half to claim a 53-20 win on the Indians’ field.

The score was only 16-6 at the half, as MG kept in the contest thanks to a pair of 37-yard field goals by Jocapo Magistri. However, Danville would tally three touchdowns in the third quarter to jump out to a commanding lead. While the Indians scored in that period on a 26-yard pass from Cole Fricke to Logan High, Danville held a 38-13 lead going into the fourth.

Mount Gilead would add a short touchdown pass from Fricke to Cam Vickers in the fourth, Danville was able to add to their lead in remaining perfect on the season. MG falls to 2-7, 0-5.

Fricke hit on 9-of-20 passes for 128 yards. Vickers had four catches for 37 yards and also led the team on the ground with 77 yards. Fricke ran for 48 and Eliot Jones added 36 rushing yards.

