Police Chief Adam Lakey reported on police department services from Sept. 6-17 at the Mount Gilead Village Council meeting Sept. 18.

Officer Jason Robinson is now a sworn-in member of the department, and they are now waiting on the state to release his certificate so he can begin patrolling in uniform.

Sergeant Chase Beekman is out of town in Perrysburg, Ohio, for the Supervisor Leadership Institute portion of the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Series. A request was submitted for Beekman to receive the class on a scholarship, and the scholarship was granted.

Lakey is in the process of completing an application for the Ohio Body Camera Grant and researching options that best suit the needs of the department.

Calls for service were down again for the period at 41 calls compared to 79 calls in 2022. There were five offense reports compared to 12 in 2022. They consisted of 1 domestic violence, 1 criminal damaging, 1 narcotics complaint, 1 theft and 1 driving under suspension. Twenty-three charges were issued with 25 issued in 2022. Fourteen charges were for speeding. There were three non-injury traffic crashes and also three in 2022.

Fire Chief Mark Carey reported there have been 430 calls to the fire department year to date as of Sept. 17. From Sept. 5-17, there were 12 EMS calls, six motor vehicle accidents, a building fire, two electrical fires, a gas leak, two cancelled responses and one service call.

Department monthly training was held in conjunction with Cardington Fire Department at the Mount Gilead Training Facility.

Carey is still waiting for a final completion date of the ladder truck repairs due to a warranty issue. Quotes were received for tornado siren repair or replacement and given to the Safety Committee.

Mount Gilead Police Department call report from Sept. 6-17:

Sept. 6

Douglas Street/Westview Dr.: property damage accident

Driver was westbound on Douglas Street and attempting to turn left onto Westview Drive. She missed the turn and turned into the ditch, striking a tree and causing property damage.

Sept. 7

Westview Drive: domestic complaint

Officer responded to the location on Westview Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Caller advised they were arguing because they are out of drugs and companion damaged the door on her car.

West High Street/North Main Street: property damage accident

Driver was southbound on North Main Street and turning westbound onto West High Street when his trailer went onto the sidewalk and struck a speed limit sign and light pole causing property damage.

Sept. 8

West Marion Street: suspicious vehicle

Staff at Family Dollar requested an officer drive through their parking lot due to a suspicious vehicle being in the parking lot. As the officer was driving in the parking lot, the vehicle was leaving and the officer cleared the scene.

Sept. 10

West Marion Street: investigate complaint

At 10:30 p.m., an officer received a call from Morrow County Hospital. A man was being released and needed a ride to his car. Officer transported him to his car in the Drug Mart parking lot.

Sept. 13

North Main Street/Park Avenue: property damage accident

Driver was southbound on North Main Street and approached the intersection of Park Avenue. A second vehicle was southbound in front of the driver and slowing traffic. The first driver struck the second vehicle in the rear causing property damage.

Sept. 14

West Marion Street: assisting other unit

Officer assisted Morrow County EMS in reference to a juvenile male reported to be having seizures.

Sept. 15

South Main Street: disabled vehicle

A deputy detective was advised of a disabled vehicle at DC tire. Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. He assisted her in contacting a local mechanic/towing service.

Railroad Street in Edison: assisting other unit

An officer was requested to assist a male with a mental episode. The officer stayed on the scene until he was no longer needed.

West High Street: theft

Caller stated he was scammed out of $3,000-$4,000 by a Facebook account claiming to be a woman connected to a DBS Bank in Singapore. Caller stated the scam started in June and involved him sending small amounts of money repeatedly over time through the bank in Singapore. Caller was advised to file a report through the FBI internet crime complaint. Caller wishes to remain anonymous.

South Rich Street: domestic complaint

Individual was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Sept. 16

Lee Street: narcotics complaint

Male overdosed and the overdose may have been caused by fentanyl. Officer stayed on the scene with paramedics until assistance was no longer needed. Drug paraphernalia was located at the scene.

South Main Street: 911 hang up

Officer was dispatched to a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, he was approached by an elderly woman who stated she was having a hard time breathing. Officer requested EMS be sent to the location. EMS arrived and took the woman to Morrow Cunty Hospital.

Douglas Street: animal complaint

Officer was dispatched to Douglas Street near Mount Gilead Manor in regard to a small deer that was hit by a car. The deer was still alive but had injuries. The caller was able to pick up the deer and take it to the nearby woods.

Sept. 17

State Route 95: investigate complaint

Officer was dispatched for a noise complaint. The officer spoke with an individual and advised him to keep the noise down since it was past quiet time and people were trying to sleep. The individual said he understood and apologized, saying he would keep the noise down.

Sept. 18

Maple Court: investigate complaint

Officer was dispatched for a possible water line break. When arriving, he saw there was visible water and about a 3-foot round hole in front of the residence. The water department was contacted and arrived to shut water off. Orange cones and a barrel were placed in front of the hole.

East Union Street: theft

Caller reported he was scammed out of money from his Robinhood account by callers posing as being from PayPal. Caller was directed to contact the FBE website for reporting scams (www.IC3.gov).

West High Street: mental problem

Village staff reported that a male had come to the office and was not acting right. Officer was advised he was yelling at people who were not present in his vehicle. Male was unable to remember his address or phone number and wanted to report his wife and other family members are using drugs at his house. He seemed confused but didn’t appear to be a danger to himself or others. He was advised to call if there are problems.

