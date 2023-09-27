A family passes out candy to trick or treaters on Boundary Street in Edison last year. Alberta Stojkovic | AIM Media Midwest

Edison Village Council on Sept. 11 approved a resolution establishing a variable date for the village’s Trick or Treat festivities that are normally held on Oct. 31.

Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn said this will keep the village from being locked into a specific date and allows the council to set the date for Trick or Treat every Halloween at the September meeting.

This year, council members decided to hold the village’s Trick or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29. There are plans for a parade and Trunk or Treat on Boundary Street as in the past two years. The festivities were successful in the past two years, and council wants to keep the tradition going.

In other business:

• Council members welcomed Morrow County Commissioner Tim Abraham who gave them an update on county business.

• Village Administrator Mary Neviska said the estimate for the pump on the lift station to the lagoon is $9,500. She will be looking to find other estimates.

• Street lights will be checked on by the Street Committee and council member Chris Kneipp. There are several lights which have been reported, and Ohio Edison is beginning to replace them with the new LED lights.

• Seaburn reported two major bills in August. The bill for auditor Julian & Grube was $4,840. The report for the audit has not yet been received. The Village of Mount Gilead bill for fire protection contract services was $5,559.69. Payment for total bills in August was $19,642.06 and for September $4,949.45.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.