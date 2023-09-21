Courtesy | Friends of Cardington Pictured are several portrayers during a previous Cemetery Tour. Courtesy | Friends of Cardington

Five figures that are buried in Glendale Cemetery will come back to life for the Friends of Cardington’s eighth annual Cemetery Tour taking place from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The graves of Edwin Kreis, Merrill “Bo” Bodine, Gertrude Mack, Rhoda Main, and Everett Kirkpatrick will be visited.

Mount Gilead Mayor Donna J. Carver will be speaking about the life of Edwin Kreis through the eyes of his mother, Sophia Kreis, as he perished in World War I. Jerry Newell, co-owner of Cardington’s Bunker’s Mill Winery, will reincarnate Bodine, who was the owner-operator of the first winery in Morrow County. Portraying Gertrude Mack, longtime librarian at the public library, for the afternoon is Joyce Clemons. Jean Smith will be remembering Rhoda Main, a homemaker who fostered a young girl who would become Smith’s grandmother. Nancy Edwards, Cardington Village Council member, will be describing the life of her great-grandfather, Everett Kirkpatrick, a local farmer, railroad worker, and musician during his life.

Attendees are asked to enter the cemetery at the back gate on Glendale Street where there is an abundance of parking. This is a walking tour and golf carts will be driven by community members to assist those who are not able to walk. Snacks are sponsored and provided by Lisa Brake, RE/MAX Impact. A donation of $5 is suggested for attending.

The Chester Arbor Gleaners will be welcoming visitors, and the Cardington Cemetery Board assists in making this event happen annually.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.