The Highland volleyball team battled back from a 2-0 deficit at home against Pleasant on Tuesday in picking up a 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11 win in MOAC play.

Kameron Stover finished the match with 45 kills, three aces and 19 digs. Larsen Terrill contributed three aces, 15 digs and 46 assists. Camryn Miller tallied 19 digs, MaKaylee Merckling had 15 and Savanna Sanborn added 14. Also, Reagan Maibach had seven blocks and Addison Miullins finished with four.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor volleyball team picked up a three-set win at Colonel Crawford on Monday by scores of 29-27, 25-18 and 25-23.

Northmor got 14 kills from Maggie Brewer in the match, as well as five aces and three blocks. Mary Dean finished with three aces and Hannah James finished with three blocks. Also, Lizzie Erlsten had 27 assists, Jillian Zeger tallied 15 digs and Allison Sheriff picked up 14 digs.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was upended at Fredericktown in a Tuesday KMAC volleyball match by scores of 20-25, 26-24, 14-25 and 16-25.

Lily Clark led the team in kills with 14, while Autumn Holt finished with 10. Clark also had four aces and 15 digs. Madison Caulkins added five blocks and Abby Ufferman picked up 34 assists. Also, Lundyn Blevins totaled 19 digs and Rylee Donkin contributed 15.

