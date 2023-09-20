A new sign was dedicated on Sept. 2 at the Mount Gilead VFW Post 8054. Courtesy | VFW Gary Dilsaver raises the flag on the new flagpole at Mount Gilead VFW Post 8054. Color guard in the background include Gary Baker, Tom Graham, Bill Mills and Eric Shaffer. Courtesy | VFW

By Alberta Stojkovic

For the Sentinel

It was with great pride that the VFW Post 8054 in Mount Gilead dedicated a new flagpole and sign Sept. 2 after six months of work to raise $8,000 for the project.

Jeff West was emcee for the program and represented the project committee. The Honor guard was present for the dedication. Presenting the colors were Gary Baker, Gary Dilsaver, Tom Graham, Bill Mills and Eric Shaffer.

Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver was the keynote speaker. She spoke about the symbolism of the American flag and what its colors represent. The 50 stars represent the 50 states, and the seven red stripes and six white stripes pay tribute to the first 13 states.

Carver congratulated the committee for its accomplishment in completing the project. The committee members include Carolyn Baldwin, Deb Campbell, Angela Collins, Shirley Gross, Steve Hart, Pam Landis, Donna Plouger, Eric Shaffer, April West and Jeff West. The new flag dedicated for the occasion was presented by Rick, Becky and Aaron Landis.

West recognized Roger Casler for cooking fundraiser meals along with Gary Hampton and the crew who worked on meals. He also thanked Bill and Vanessa Mills along with April West for their work with flowers/mums. Jeni Baer and Julie Higgins were recognized for their professional help.

West concluded the dedication with thanks for all who donated to make the new flag and sign possible. He added that the committee and members of the post wish to present the flagpole and sign to Commander Casey Shinaberry and to all veterans past, present and future.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.

