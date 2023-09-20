David Keefer, executive director of Morrow County Services for Older Citizens, accepted the Marion County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on behalf of Raymond Dietz. Courtesy | Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2023 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen to be Raymond Dietz, posthumously.

Dietz was a resident of Morrow County for over 50 years and was very involved in the Marengo American Legion Post and the Morrow County Services for Older Adults. Dietz had a heart of gold, was willing to give to others, and always helped those in his community. Sadly, he passed away last year but made a lasting impact in Morrow County.

David Keefer, the executive director of Morrow County Services for Older Citizens, accepted the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on behalf of Dietz.

Dietz was honored on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Area Agency on Aging, located within Hawkins Conference Center and hosted by Duana Patton, the chief executive officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Jason Painley, the corporate board president.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching the age of 60.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.