Caleb Ruhl won the Jack and Jill Youth Sheep Lead In class at the Morrow County Fair with his sheep as a giant ice cream sandwich. He is the son of Kevin and Kerry Ruhl.
Submitted by Karen Gallaher
Logan Ruhl dressed as a fireman in the Costume Class of Jack and Jill during the Youth Sheep Lead In during the Morrow County Fair. He is the son of Kevin and Kerry Ruhl.
Submitted by Karen Gallaher
