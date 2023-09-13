The residents at Morrow Manor definitely have a green thumb when it comes to gardening. They just outdid themselves. Green peppers, onions, potatoes, pole beans and tomatoes. What’s on the menu? The first meal from the garden consisted of sausage links, covered with green peppers and onions cooked on the grill. Next, good ole ham, green beans, onions and potatoes.

Courtesy | Tammy Butterman