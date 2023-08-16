Mount Gilead Fire Chief Chad Swank was officially terminated Aug. 1.

Mayor Donna Carver said allegations were made against Swank, and an investigation was initiated.

The village followed the statutory process along the way. Swank was given due process, a hearing was held, and he was terminated on Aug. 1.

It was noted no further information can be released at this time as Swank has the right to appeal with the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas.

Assistant Chief Bruce Young has acted as chief during the investigation and hearing process.

Mount Gilead Village Council has appointed Mark Carey as interim fire chief. Carey served on the Mount Gilead Fire Department from 2006-2021 and has been a part of the North Central Ohio Training Academy since 2010. He has also served on the BST&G Fire District in Sunbury since 2018.

