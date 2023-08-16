July 26

Assist – An officer assisted a deputy at North Boundary Street for the arrest of a wanted man.

July 27

Theft – A man was arrested for theft at Drug Mart.

Threats – A woman on Park Avenue called to report a threat from her neighbor that she wanted documented.

Mental – An officer was called to West Union Street for a mental health check. He spoke with the man there who asked to be taken to the hospital. The squad transported him to the hospital.

July 28

Investigate – A woman stated that her car had been damaged while parked at Kroger. The officer will review the footage to determine next steps.

Accident – A man turned in front of another vehicle causing an accident at West High Street and Iberia Street. No injuries reported.

Hang-up – An officer responded to West Marion Street for a 911 hang up. The employees stated the everyone was okay and did not know who may have called.

While patrolling on North Main Street the person’s vehicle was seen crossing marked lanes. The officer pulled the man over and cited him for O.V.I.

July 29

Investigate – An officer was dispatched to South Delaware Street for a possible break-in. Upon making contact with the resident, it was determined to be her screen door making noise.

Alarm – An officer was dispatched to East High Street for an alarm to find the door open. The officer searched the building and determined it to be the wind that blew it open since it wasn’t properly secured.

July 30

Vandalism – A passerby reported a window broken. It was undetermined how the window was broken. There were no signs of entry into the building.

Assist – An officer was dispatched to assist in a pursuit and deployed stop sticks. Deployment failed and pursuit continued outside the village.

An officer was called to Lee Street Apartments where a person was sitting in the laundry room with her dog and charging her phone. She was told that the management didn’t want her sitting in the building. She was asked to get her things and move on.

July 31

Mental – An officer responded to Fairway Lane in reference of contractors stating that female approached them and was acting strange. She was lethargic, confused and would periodically become unresponsive. She was transported to Morrow County Hospital and placed under mental hold.

An officer received a call about a female taking the store phone from the Duke. It was later determined that her vehicle was left on West High Street. It was towed. The owner, from Michigan, was unable to be located.

Aug. 1

Investigate – A mother reported that the driver’s side window of her daughter’s car was broken. It could possibly have been from a mower since a company was mowing her neighbor’s yard. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Complaint – The village administrator reported of an individual harassing a village employee by hitting her with sticks and smacking her butt. The officer spoke with the individual and he said he would stop.