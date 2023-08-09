An unofficial total of 41.66% of registered Morrow County voters cast their vote during the special election for Issue 1 on Tuesday. Statewide, 38.54% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election.

Mount Gilead poll worker Nancy Grossman reported that voting in the Whetstone Center location for the four combined Mount Gilead precincts had been a steady stream throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The only issue on the ballot was Issue 1, which was a proposed constitutional amendment. It would require that any proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution receive the approval of at least 60% of voters in order to become law. At this time, 50% plus one, or a majority vote is required to approve an amendment in Ohio.

The unofficial summary of results shows that in Morrow County, 6,806 or 65.61% of voters voted “Yes,” while 3,568 or 34.49% voted “No” on Issue 1. There were eight undervotes.

A total of 10,382 votes were cast by registered voters in Morrow County with 7,946 cast on election day and 1,861 cast early at the Morrow County Board of Elections (BOE) office. There were 575 mail in/absentee votes cast.

In the breakdown of Morrow County voting results, 5,576 “Yes” votes were cast on Election Day, 946 “Yes” votes were cast in BOE office via early voting, and 284 mail in/absentee “Yes” votes were cast. There were 2,363 “No” votes cast on Election Day, 915 “No” votes were cast in early voting at the BOE office, and 574 “No” votes were mail in/absentee votes.

Statewide, a majority of 57.01% or 1,744,094 were “No” votes, and 42.99% or 1,315,346 were “Yes” votes, ensuring the defeat of the constitutional amendment which would have required a 60% approval to pass a state constitutional amendment in the future.

Complete details of the special election are on the Board of Elections website at https://boe.morrowcountyohio.gov/.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.