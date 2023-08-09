In their first scored match of the season, the Highland girls’ golf team was topped on the road against Pleasant by a 191-228 margin.

Ceci Grassbaugh finished with the best score of the day, recording a nine-hole round of 39. She was followed by Sierra Fitzpatrick’s 59. Piper Dabbert followed with a round of 63, while Ryleigh Dewart shot 67 and Ellie Rhea finished with a score of 74.

“We are a pretty young team with some first-year golfers, but we are showing improvement every week,” said head coach David Ware. “I am very proud of our girls for competing the way they did. We are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

