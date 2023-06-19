Steven Street of Mount Gilead (second from right) signed to compete in golf for Bluffton University. Courtesy Photo

Now that he has graduated from Mount Gilead High School, Steven Street will be looking forward to the next chapter of his life at Bluffton University.

That chapter will include golf — a sport in which he was a four-year letterman at Mount Gilead. Street, who will major in computer science, said that the university’s facilities for that sport played a role in his decision.

“We went and took a tour around there,” he explained. “I thought the campus was really nice. The golf facility was exceptional. They have a lot of facilities that you can get way better at and I feel I can excel way more at the sport that I love.”

It didn’t take long for him to make his decision after seeing what Bluffton offered.

“Honestly, it was a pretty easy process,” he said. “Once I saw everything they had, I was pretty locked in.”

Street has had a lot of success in golf while with the Indians. Over his high school career, he was a four-time district qualifier who finished in a tie for 14th both as a senior and freshman. As a junior, he was 18th, while he finished in a tie for 28th there as a sophomore.

Through those four years, things changed a lot with the Mount Gilead program. While he had a full team early on, by his senior year, he was a one-man team.

“The first and second year, it was pretty fun having the whole team,” he said. “But then, the last two years and especially last year when I was all by myself, it added a little more pressure, honestly. You just play as you do and post your best score.”

At college, Street feels his best score will need to get better because the competition on the links will get a lot tougher at that level.

“I’m going to be looking at the difference in just players, honestly,” he said. “In high school, they kind of throw whoever they have out there, but college is a whole different level and I’m ready to move on.”

He is looking forward to the new experiences that college will bring, noting that it will be a big chance in his life.

“Just the different atmosphere because I’ve been here for all 12 years,” he said. “It’s going to be something different for me and something new, so I’m looking forward to it.”

However, he will miss Mount Gilead, saying there are lot of things about the school that he enjoyed.

“All my friends for sure,” he said. “I know this school — I could walk through this school with my eyes closed. I’m going to miss the teachers here, everybody that’s helped me out, all the friends. Just everything about this school.”

