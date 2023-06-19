Mount Gilead’s Carter Kennon was selected to the KMAC’s first team in baseball this spring. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Madison Simpson represented Northmor on the first team for softball in the KMAC. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Dillon Minturn of Cardington was named a first-team baseball player in the KMAC. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

A number of Morrow County baseball and softball players were recognized when the KMAC announced its all-league teams in those sports.

Four local softball players were first-team selections in the conference. Genevieve Longsdorf and Ari Simpson of Cardington received that honor, as did Greer Simpson of Mount Gilead and Madison Simpson of Northmor.

In baseball, a total of five players from Morrow County were named to the first team. Both Drew Hammond and Grant Bentley of Northmor were first-team picks, as were Dillon Minturn and Wyatt Wade of Cardington. Also named was Carter Kennon of Mount Gilead.

The complete All-KMAC softball and baseball teams are listed below.

Softball

Player of the Year: Shelby Morris, Centerburg.

Coach of the Year: Tim Rioux, Centerburg.

League Champion: Centerburg.

First Team: Genevieve Longsdorf, Cardington; Ari Simpson, Cardington; Chesnee Fairall, Centerburg; Kayla Ferrell, Centerburg; Abby Herren, Centerburg; Taryn Mickley, Danville; Addison Mickley, Danville; Natalie Smith, East Knox; Maddy Cotsamire, East Knox; Taylor Brown, Fredericktown; Greer Simpson, Mount Gilead; Madison Simpson, Northmor.

Second Team: Kate Kissling, Northmor; Mahalia Strobel, Northmor; Emily Zeger, Northmor; Chloe Wells, Fredericktown; Morgan Yoder, Fredericktown; Shanda Melick, East Knox; Baylee Comer, East Knox; Cordilia Richert, Danville; Grace Gronberg, Danville; Harley Webb, Centerburg; Kayden Burchett, Cardington.

Honorable Mention: Abby Ufferman, Cardington; Brooklyn Pankuch, Centerburg; Jaylyn Smith, Danville; Hannah McCoy, East Knox; Julia Partington, Fredericktown; Kierra Main, Mount Gilead; McKenna VanDyke, Northmor.

All Academic: Shelby Morris, Centerburg; Taryn Mickley, Danville; Kayla Finch, East Knox; Megan Butler, Fredericktown; Alexis Staats, Mount Gilead; McKenna VanDyke, Northmor.

Baseball

Player of the Year: Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway, Fredericktown.

League Champion: Fredericktown.

First Team: Dustin Beckett, Danville; Bryar Householder, East Knox; Carter Kennon, Mount Gilead; Reese Scott, Centerburg; Grant Bentley, Northmor; Drew Hammond, Northmor; Trevor Brubaker, Northmor; Dillon Minturn, Cardington; Wyatt Wade, Cardington; Brady Lester, Fredericktown; Ben Mast, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Cole Delaughder, East Knox; Carson Steinmetz, East Knox; Luke Bean, Fredericktown; Xavier Mullins, Fredericktown; Daniel LeMaster, Centerburg; Bryce Cooper, Northmor; Garrett Harvey, Northmor; Grayson Brokaw, Danville; A.J. Hall, Cardington; Wyatt Denney, Cardington; Gage Baker, Mount Gilead.

Honorable Mention: Brad West, Cardington; Vinny Morgan, Centerburg; Kendall Carter, Danville; Landon Spearman, East Knox; Evan Hogg, Fredericktown; Nick Garvey, Mount Gilead; Cooper Thomas, Northmor.

All Academic: Ryan Clinger, Cardington; Gavin Collins, Centerburg; Levi Lyons, Danville; Mitchell Williams, East Knox; Braden Sapp, Fredericktown; Judah Reid, Mount Gilead; Cooper Thomas, Northmor.

The KMAC also recognized the winning athletes and relay in its middle school track championships. They are listed below.

Girls’ Middle School Track

Brookelynn Carter, Danville (Shot); Bailey Bault, Mount Gilead (HJ); Brookelynn Carter, Danville (Discus); Izzy Bostic, East Knox (PV); Kelsey Hackman, Danville (LJ); Veronica Kanagy, Elizabeth Ruhl, Kaylee Pope and Hannah Ambrose, Northmor (3200R); Nalia Sackman, Northmor (100H); Kelsey Hackman, Danville (100); Emerie Ziegelhofer, Sarah Ambrose, Bella Smith and Claire Tackett, Northmor (800R); Gwen Hershner, Mount Gilead (1600); Emerie Zigelhofer, Tessa Watterson, Bella Smith, Nalia Sackman, Northmor (400R); Cloe Tucker, East Knox (400); Kelsey Hackman, Danville (200H); Malena Streby, East Knox (800); Cloe Tucker, East Knox (200); Izzy Bostic, Hannah Hershberger, Malena Streby and Cloe Tucker, East Knox (1600R).

Boys’ Middle School Track

Carter Sherman, Cardington (Discus); Jarron Hatten, Northmor (LJ); Owen Gronberg, Danville (Shot); Weston Bostic, East Knox (PV); Brody Korosec, East Knox (HJ); Graham Overholt, Korbin Rogers, Isaiah Kanagy and Anson Wenger, Fredericktown (3200R); Jarron Hatten, Northmor (110H); Logan Clark, East Knox (100); Weston Bostic, Landon Dawson, Rush Beatty and Colton Armstrong, East Knox (800R); Lucas Holland, East Knox (1600); Chris Mosher, Aidan Mickley, Justice Tharp and Cyren Wallace, Danville (400R); Logan Clark, East Knox (400); Taelan Davis, Mount Gilead (200H); Brody Korosec, East Knox (800); Caleb Armstrong, East Knox (200); Logan Clark, Lucas Holland, Landon Boyd and Brody Korosec, East Knox (1600R).

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS