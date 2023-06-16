Pictured are Dr. Christina Collins with Linda Ruehrmund, president of Morrow County Retired Teachers. Courtesy Photo

The Morrow County Retired Teachers Association welcomed State Board of Education member, Dr. Christina Collins, to their June 6 dinner meeting held at Trinity UM Church.

With an extensive career in education ranging from teaching at both high school and university levels and serving as curriculum director in two schools, Dr. Collins was elected to a four year term on the state board in 2020 to represent a district of counties in northeastern Ohio. However in a political move in 2022 the districts were redrawn and she presently represents counties in central Ohio, including Morrow and a portion of her home county of Medina.

Dr. Collins said many of the board’s responsibilities, including hiring the state superintendent of schools, will be eliminated if Senate Bill 1 is enacted. This bill will replace the superintendent with a director appointed by the governor as a member of his cabinet.

As the board, which meets monthly, awaits action on the Bill, currently passed to House of Representatives committees, they are discussing issues such as revising third grade reading promotion scores, social studies curriculum standards and graduation requirements.

Home life is busy for Dr. Collins as she and her husband foster three children in addition to their own four with a baby expected this fall.

The MCRTA board will meet at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Edison Methodist Church. The next luncheon meeting will be at noon Oct. 2 at Trinity UMC with a speaker from the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

Information received from Linda Ruehrmund.