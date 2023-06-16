Pictured are: Katie Clark, Chad Richards, Katie Scohy, Melissa Deems, and Kathy Gardner. They were among the Morrow County teachers who received grants from the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy Photo

Recipients of the 2023 grants awarded to local teachers by the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association were recognized at a dinner meeting held June 6 at Trinity UMC.

MCRTA grants in the amount of $100 each were awarded to teachers who submitted requests for funds to assist with special projects in their classrooms. Projects included creating model solar systems, hatching butterflies, and purchasing books for project research and to enhance classroom libraries.

Recipients included teachers from: Cardington — Katie Scohy, Melissa Deems, Morgan Gompf, Amy Kiplinger and Kathy Gardner; Highland — Melissa Hoar, Samantha Johnson, Laura Wayne and Jill Adams; Northmor — Katie Clark, Barb Kegley, Allie Patton and Chad Richards.

Information received from Linda Ruehrmund.