Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

GALION — Northmor’s graduation was Sunday, June 4, 2023, and photos were shot by Don Tudor.