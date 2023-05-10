Highland baseball wins outright MOAC title

Staff Report

Highland clinched the MOAC baseball title outright and remained perfect in league play through 13 games after winning 11-1 at home against Clear Fork on Tuesday.

The team scored its 11 runs on eight hits, while also taking advantage of six walks issued and four Colt errors. Layton Shaffer had a triple and single, while both Jayden Collins and Jace Brooks finished with doubles. Brock Church finished with two singles.

Kort Sears pitched a complete game three-hitter for the win. He struck out four and walked two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor then topped Cardington at home by an 8-0 count on Tuesday.

Trevor Brubaker pitched a three-hitter in going the distance for the win. He struck out seven and walked two. Bryce Cooper recorded a double for the Golden Knights, while both Garrett Harvey and Cooper Thomas added two singles.

Cardington, whose three hits were all singles, had three pitchers share duties on the mound, with Wyatt Wade suffering the loss. He, Caden Dewitt and Logan Reynolds combined to strike out five, walk four and give up nine hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled at home against KMAC champions Fredericktown on Tuesday, falling by a 15-1 margin.

The Indians picked up five singles in the game. Mason Barnum was the pitcher of record as he and Jonny Martinez combined to give up 12 hits, while striking out four and walking three. Six Indian errors led to 10 of Fredericktown’s 15 runs being unearned.

