Softball: Highland moves on in postseason, MG eliminated

Staff Report

Highland’s softball team won its first playoff game on Tuesday by a 12-7 margin over London.

The visiting Scots led 6-0 midway through the second inning in their Division II contest, but watched their opponents come back to clow within a one-run margin at 6-5 through three. The game remained close until a four-run seventh inning by Highland gave them a 12-6 lead which they would not relinquish.

The top of the line-up was productive for the Scots, as Guinevere Jackson had a triple and two doubles, while Kate Clements added a triple and two singles and Stevie Asher finished with a pair of singles. Brianna Tuggle had a double and single, while Abby Jordan finished with two singles.

Asher earned the win. She gave up eight hits, while striking out eight and walking six.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was eliminated from the Division IV playoffs on Tuesday, as host Fisher Catholic scored five runs in the first inning and four more in the third on their way to claiming an 11-1 victory.

MG got four hits in the game, with Greer Simpson hitting a home run and adding a double, while Lillian Ward contributed a pair of singles.

Hayleigh Brown suffered the loss. She and Lindsey Ayers combined to give up eight hits and two walks. A total of nine team errors led to eight of FIsher’s 11 runs being unearned.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was able to even their season series with Northmor by winning 5-3 on the road Tuesday.

Morgan Powell smacked a home run for the Pirates, while Kayden Burchett added a triple and Hailey Littlemeyer tallied a double and single. Genevieve Longsdorf added three singles and Abby Ufferman had two.

Longsdorf also earned the win. She pitched all seven innings, giving up three hits, while striking out 17.

For Northmor McKenna VanDyke had a home run. Shelby Cooper and Kate Kissling handled duties on the mound. They gave up 10 hits, while striking out five and walking three.

